Treningo pala krechuno?

Thaj kado diciol ke e manush dine peske kadi vorba ke trajina maj sastes kado bersh.

E apoteki krujal ando them biknen maj but produkti manushenge so kamen te shuden e civarri thaj e sali khaj e manush trenulin biknen extra but bersheske kartci akanak.

Friskis och Svettis biknel 30 procenti maj but treningoske kartci ando januari sar ando april.

Kana lel pe o nevo bersh djan butivar e manush korkori thaj trenulin thaj trenulin chorres ghindosa ke von birina te shuden pestar 10 kili tela 1 shion.

But manush ghindon ke dostaj te shuden o habe thaj te trenulin maj zurales.

Numa kado chi djal te shudel pe 10 kili tela jekh shion phenel o Philip Bilicki khaj si personlig tränare.

Musaj o manush te paruvel pesko trajo te trajij o manush maj sastes, thaj te hal sastes thaj pala kodo si vi differentne treningura so e manush chi djanen.

Vi o Philip lel sama ke but manush len pe zurales te trnulin ando januari thaj mukhen o treningo pala jekh vrama.

Vov phenel ke manush chi djanen sar te trenulin te na trenulin chorres thaj phenel e manush te pushen pe katar e instrukterura pa treningo vaj te mangen jekhe personlig tränare te zutij len ande lengo treningo.

Philip phenel ke maj vazno buci khaj jekh lashio treningo si te hal pe sastes.

Vov phenel ke vi leske sas phares te paruvel pesko trajo, kaver ghindonca po habe thaj treningo numa pala jekh vrama sitcilas vov sar te kerel thaj kamel te phenel sar lesko djes mezij ande lesko trajo sar jekh sasto zuralo rom.