O rom Wicha Mutto vorbij pa dujto lumako maripe

Jekh anda kodola rom khon trajindas perdal o Dujto Lumako maripe si o 82 bersengo Wicia Mutto khon serol le romengi dar.

But rom pele ofri phej nazistongo xutjilipe thaj mudaripe. But zene anda lende mule ando getto vaj lagrura. De but andaj ofri denaspe puske direktno po than, khaj rakhenas len. I familija Mutto garadjonas pase pasa jekh ves andi Polcka khana 4 zene andaj shavora sas andre ando ves the ingren kast la familijake the zanen jag the keren.

Le shavora sas darake thaj brigake khana chi rakhle phenga familija. Khe von aba zannas, phenga familija soha chi dikhna maj but ande pengo trajo.

Le maj but manusa khon perdal trajinde o Dujto Lumako maripe phiraven penca jekh bari briga thaj pharipe ande phengo intergo trajo savo si lenge zurales pharo the muken pendar. But zene aba naj ando trajo anda lende the zanen the phenen so lenca pelaspe.

De inke vi adjes si khon zanel the phenel pesko pharipe.

O Wicia Mutto si jekh anda kodola shavora khon las o shajipe the shaj mutujpe khatar le nazitongo mudaripe. Les thaj le avere trine shavoren 2-3 bers polakura line pende meg pale phe romende rakhle khana o Dujto Lumako maripe agorisajlas.

