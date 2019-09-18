Parashtuj o 13, daras tu?
Parashtuj o 13 vaj Friday the 13th, malavel avri cirka trival ando bersh, thaj pala zaboboni vaj skrock ande but kulturi si buthe manushenge kado jek bi bahtalo djes.
Ferik ke katar avel kado sa?
O gindo o parashtuj 13 site avel bi bahtalo biris te dikhes maj sigo thela 1800-bersh, thaj las te kerdzol pindjardo manushenge thela 1900-bersh. E idea kerdzilas popularno but ande literatura, sar ande jek romano skirime katar o Thomas L. Lawsons Friday, the Thirteenth (1907), kaj si pa panika mashkar businesmanura po Wallstreet ande America.
Ferik ke doperio pari deceniji pala kado las o 13 parashtuj serioznie te achardzol sar jek djes kaj trobuj te les tu sama, thaj pala mytura ande historia si but axidentura plhangle kaj kadi data, sar exemple ande Francia ando 1300-bersh o o popo mudardas thaj tortulisardas buthe manushen anda templo.
Jek kaver hypoteso si ke le Jesusos sas 12 apostolura, thaj kana bikinde les saso Judas o 13 pasha e mesala. Vaj ande nordisko mytologia ke o nasulimasko del o Loke sas o 13 gosto thaj hohadas thaj mudardas peske prales o Balder, sikhavel informacia ande wikpedia.
Si navet jek koncepto kaj bushol "Triskaidekafobi" kaj avel katar e grekisko vorba treiskaideka po numero 13 thaj phobos pe vorba fobia, kaj si jek fobia manushen katar o numero 13 trin thaj vorta kado djes.
Jek kaver popularno koncepto phanglo kadale djesesa si e filmura Friday the 13th, 12 amerikaniska filmura pa morderca Jason Voorhees kaj tasilas ando paji, thaj pala kode avel palpale te mudarel savoren kaj kherde vareso leske.
Ferik ke si chaches kade ke manush gindon pa kado djes thaj extra len pe sama? Vaj ferik nakhel sar intregi kaver djesa? Ame ando
