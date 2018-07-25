Edukacia but importantno e romane chijenge

Romani terni chaj i Nadia Shakirov katar i organizacia Romni ani Italia, phenol kaj e terne romane chija trubun te edukinpe, thaj te keren buti, gade shaj te motholpe jekh maj shukar romani kultura.
Voj si aktivno ke piri buchi thaj kamol te zutil e romane terne chijen te lundjaren piri edukacia. Thaj phenol kaj naj musaj te aven terne bora thaj te keren chavoren, trubl te sikljon te shaj keren buchi thaj gade mothon jekh maj lachi romani kultura.
Palo godo shaj te avol ljen familjia, gado si o nevo romano trajo pehnol e Nadia.
Amen e romen isi but shukar talentia thaj si but te mothas o lachimos e gadjenge, Phenol e Nadia Shakirova katr e organizacia Romani ani Italia ando Radio Romano.