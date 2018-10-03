Trubuj le romen integracia?

Le rom resle andi Europa 1000 bers palpale. Ande maj but Erupiska thema si iskrime dukomentura so sikavel ke le rom sas ando the aba de khatar o 1300-talet. Ando Svedo rakhelpe rom 500 bers palpale. Trubuj kadala manusa inke vi adjes the integrinpe ande phenge thema?

I Ajten Berlafa si negativno phe la integraciako koncepto karing le rom. Sostar le rom ande penge thema baron duje kulturenca, duja sibenca genararacia pala genaracia. Kade i integracia si variso so len chi trubuj.

Na but dukumentora rakhelpe phej romengi integracia, so rakhelpe si zal phej edjukacia thaj butji. Numa sa kado chi zal tela jekh intrego integraciako programo.

O Integration si: O manus ande jekh nevo them kana avel, the sitjol le themeski shib, the zanel peske chachimata thaj vi le bichachimata kharing o them.

The len sajipe ande skoli tahj butji. De le romen so trobuj si inkludacia, kade maj sigo zanen pase the resen pasa edjukacia thaj butji. I Ajten berlafa dikhel i integracia phej rom sar jekh garaduni asimilacia.