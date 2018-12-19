Sar dikhen le rom internationalnie po romanipe?

O Radio Romano gelas the pusel aktiviston thaj jekh profesores sar o romanipe trubuj the avel. Orhan Galjus anda Amsterdam phenel kade.
O respekto karing jekh jekhavreste si importanto rig ando romanipe. Khon o romanipe inkrel kodo manus vi o respekto site del, thaj kadalesa vi jekh manusikano inkrepe lelpe, phenel i Gina.
The inkrelpe o romanipe i romani kultura si zurales importanto phenel o professori Marcel Cortiade.
I moderno Luma kerel jekh pharipe le ternimatonge the shaj inkrin phengo romanipe sar andi durmutani luma sas. O matrialismo naj jekh lasipe thaj chi kerel mistipe phenel o professor Marcel Cortiade. De vi la romana shibako inkripe si jekh inportanto rig ando romanipe phenel i Jeta Duka.