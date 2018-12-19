Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
So si kodo romanipe?
Vad är romskhet har länge varit en av de omdiskuterade debatterna bland romer. Radio Romano har frågat en romsk delegation om detta.

Sar dikhen le rom internationalnie po romanipe?

Pa o romanipe but vorbijpe paluni vreme. Soj o romanipe thaj sar trubuj the inkrelpe le durmutane tradiciji thaj i romani patjiv? Ame ghelam te pushas ame.

O Radio Romano gelas the pusel aktiviston thaj jekh profesores sar o romanipe trubuj the avel. Orhan Galjus anda Amsterdam phenel kade.

O respekto karing jekh jekhavreste si importanto rig ando romanipe. Khon o romanipe inkrel kodo manus vi o respekto site del, thaj  kadalesa vi jekh manusikano inkrepe lelpe, phenel i Gina.

The inkrelpe o romanipe i romani kultura si zurales importanto phenel o professori Marcel Cortiade. 

I moderno Luma kerel jekh pharipe le ternimatonge the shaj inkrin phengo romanipe sar andi durmutani luma sas. O matrialismo naj jekh lasipe thaj chi kerel mistipe phenel o professor Marcel Cortiade. De vi la romana shibako inkripe si jekh inportanto rig ando romanipe phenel i Jeta Duka.

