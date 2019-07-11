Trubul te sikava e gadjen pa e roma thaj amari historia
Adem Ademi kerol buchi ando projekto ando zapadno-west Balkan thaj Turkiet te shaj pahagen e diskriminacia. Von kamen te sikaven e gadjen ande lokalne institucie pa roma thaj ljengi historia.
Gado si jekh projekto savo djal ando Zapadno-West Balkan, thaj trunun e lokalen instituce te sikljon pa roma. Odoljestar kaj naj djanipe e roma si bi lache treterime ande institucie sar ande shkole, bolnice, komune thaj but javer thana.
Te djanen kaj e romen si chib, internationalno djes thaj historia savi mothol kaj von traisrade ande but generacie ko jekh than ljenca, phenol o Adem Ademi.
Numa o djanipe shaj te phagol o djungalo gindo thaj te del pe e chachi informacia pa roma.