Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
P6
Nyheter och program på romani
Adem Ademi
Det finns ett behov av mer kunskap och romer säger själva att fördomar är det största hindret för att lyckas i skolan. Foto: SR/Radio Romano

Trubul te sikava e gadjen pa e roma thaj amari historia

8:17 min
Publicerat kl 13.37

Adem Ademi kerol buchi ando projekto ando zapadno-west Balkan thaj Turkiet te shaj pahagen e diskriminacia. Von kamen te sikaven e gadjen ande lokalne institucie pa roma thaj ljengi historia.

Gado si jekh projekto savo djal ando Zapadno-West Balkan, thaj trunun e lokalen instituce te sikljon pa roma. Odoljestar kaj naj djanipe e roma si bi lache treterime ande institucie sar ande shkole, bolnice, komune thaj but javer thana.

Te djanen kaj e romen si chib, internationalno djes thaj historia savi mothol kaj von traisrade ande but generacie ko jekh than ljenca, phenol o Adem Ademi.

Numa o djanipe shaj te phagol o djungalo gindo thaj te del pe e chachi informacia pa roma.

Reporteri: Veli Brijani
veli.brijai@sr.se

Grunden i vår journalistik är trovärdighet och opartiskhet. Sveriges Radio är oberoende i förhållande till politiska, religiösa, ekonomiska, offentliga och privata särintressen.
Läs gärna mer om hur vi bedriver vårt arbete.
Har du frågor eller förslag gällande våra webbtjänster?

Kontakta gärna Sveriges Radios supportforum där vi besvarar dina frågor vardagar kl. 9-17.

Kontakta webbsupport
Du hittar dina sparade ljud i menyn under Min lista