P6
Nyheter och program på romani
Erland Caldars Romsk kultur center
Kulturveckan fortsätter med sin andra dag där det blir olika romska minnesplatser i Skåne. Erland Kaldaras ifrån Romskt Kulturcentrum berättar mer. Foto: Agnes Lakatos

Romane memoriake patci rodenpe opre tela kulturako kurko

6:10 min
Publicerat kl 12.47

Adjes la kulturako kurko si andre pe pesko dujto djes, thaj o buso detehara 10.00 chasongo laspe the tradel le manusenca karing o Kivik, Arkelstop, thaj Bromölla the dikhen kodola memoriake placi kaj le rom trajinas.

O Erland Caldaras anda Romano kulturako centro phenel sar le manusa seron palpale phe kadala thana.

Zi khaj le 1959 bers le keldaresa rom khaj phenelpe prelende svenska romer, lenge nas slobodo the ason phe jekh than ando Svedo maj dur sar trin kurke. Mindig sas lenge musaj the phiren krujal ando them.

De butivar zanas palpale ande sa kodola forura, phe sa kodola thana. Plane the sas kodola thana pase pasa jekh marknado/piaco. Lego trajo sas the avel sar nomadengo pha jekh than po aver. Erland khana tjiri familja thaj le avera caldarasicka rom pengo svensk medborgarskap thaj penge chachimata ando Svedo?

Adjes le romen si sa kodo chachipe ando Svedo sar le majoritetos si. Adjes besen von ande khera, thaj o gindo zal angle sar le romengi situacia si adjes shunen so o Erland Caldaras phenel.

