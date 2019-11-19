Romane memoriake patci rodenpe opre tela kulturako kurko

O Erland Caldaras anda Romano kulturako centro phenel sar le manusa seron palpale phe kadala thana.

Zi khaj le 1959 bers le keldaresa rom khaj phenelpe prelende svenska romer, lenge nas slobodo the ason phe jekh than ando Svedo maj dur sar trin kurke. Mindig sas lenge musaj the phiren krujal ando them.

De butivar zanas palpale ande sa kodola forura, phe sa kodola thana. Plane the sas kodola thana pase pasa jekh marknado/piaco. Lego trajo sas the avel sar nomadengo pha jekh than po aver. Erland khana tjiri familja thaj le avera caldarasicka rom pengo svensk medborgarskap thaj penge chachimata ando Svedo?

Adjes le romen si sa kodo chachipe ando Svedo sar le majoritetos si. Adjes besen von ande khera, thaj o gindo zal angle sar le romengi situacia si adjes shunen so o Erland Caldaras phenel.