"Portrayal of Roma in and by the media"
Ande Warszawa ande Polska arrangulisardas o EU-organo OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights vaj ODIHR o 14 december jek khidipe kusa o titulo "Portrayal of Roma in and by the media". vaj "O patreto le Romego ande thaj katar e media".
O goalo kusa kado khidipe thaj diskusiji vaj roundtable sar kaj bushol si te vazdel pe jek diskusa pa o generalno patreto le romengo thaj sar si sikhade ande media.
O Radio Romano sas po than ande Warszawa pe kado khidipe.