P6
Nyheter och program på romani
Offico for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights arrangerade 14 december rundabordsamtal i Warszawa där temat var hur romer porträtteras i media "Portrayal of Roma in and by the media". Radio Romano var på plats.
"Portrayal of Roma in and by the media"

12 min
Publicime kl 14.20

Ande Warszawa ande Polska arrangulisardas o EU-organo OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights vaj ODIHR o 14 december jek khidipe kusa o titulo "Portrayal of Roma in and by the media". vaj "O patreto le Romego ande thaj katar e media".

O goalo kusa kado khidipe thaj diskusiji vaj roundtable sar kaj bushol si te vazdel pe jek diskusa pa o generalno patreto le romengo thaj sar si sikhade ande media.

O Radio Romano sas po than ande Warszawa pe kado khidipe.

