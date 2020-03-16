Save rekomendacie del Folkhälsomyndigheten
Anders Tegnell, phenol kaj e Cornavirussmittan si ando jekh angluno stadium-(ett tidigt stadium) thaj phenol kaj ljol vreme te kerolpe maj dur smitta e manusha mashkar peste ando Shvedo thaj vov gindol kaj naj solucia te pahanavolpe o them.
Vov phenol, numa te inkerdam amen pe godo so phendam te las responsibilita sako persona.
"Te sana nasvalo achos khere na dja andi buchi vaj na mukhe e chavoren te djan ke piro papo thaj mami gade shaj shaj te nakhavas e probljemora maj kolaj thaj te na avas ande situacia sar so si e javer thema".