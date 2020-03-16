Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Anders Tegnell, statsepidemiolog vid Folkhälsomyndigheten
Anders Tegnell, statsepidemiolog vid Folkhälsomyndigheten Creative Commons

Save rekomendacie del Folkhälsomyndigheten

3:25 min
Publicerat kl 14.53

Anders Tegnell, phenol kaj e Cornavirussmittan si ando jekh angluno stadium-(ett tidigt stadium) thaj phenol kaj ljol vreme te kerolpe maj dur smitta e manusha mashkar peste ando Shvedo thaj vov gindol kaj naj solucia te pahanavolpe o them.

Vov phenol, numa te inkerdam amen pe godo so phendam te las responsibilita sako persona.

"Te sana nasvalo achos khere na dja andi buchi vaj na mukhe e chavoren te djan ke piro papo thaj mami gade shaj shaj te nakhavas e probljemora maj kolaj thaj te na avas ande situacia sar so si e javer thema".

Reprtera: Veli Brijani 
veli.brijani@sr.se

