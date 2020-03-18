Intrego Spania si tela karanteno

O Corona virus adjes si ade sako Europako them, le thema jekh pala jekhavreste phandaven tele thaj shon diferentni restrekciji. Andi Spania adjes si shuti i maj zurali. O Carlos Munoz Nietto phenel sar i situacia khote si.

La Spaniake 47 milijoni manusa si ando karanteno, thena zanen o corona virus the den perdal jekh, jekhavreske.

O Premiär rministero Pedro Sánchez del peski vorba the zutijipe ekonimikalno le företagon thaj le manushen the zanen perdal the nakhen, kado baro pharipe ande savo adjes o them si. Manusa savala trajin ande jekh maj baro choripe o them zutijle xabesa phenel o Carlos Munoz.

O pharipe i dar si bari andi Spania! Phej Svedicko Folk hälsomyndighetoski rig iskirijpe 9191 manusa si nasvale ando khatar o corona virus, andalende, mule si 309 zene. Pharij i situacia sa le manushenge!