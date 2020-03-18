Njamco phandadas peske granici

O Njamco de khatar o luja phandadas peske granici karing Ostrako, Schewiz thaj Francuso, kade the zanel the lelpe kontrola phe o corona virus. I decidia laspe khatar i förbundskansler Angela Merkel, thaj andruni themesko ministeri Horst Seehofer. Le manusha savala keren butji perdal le granici kodola mukenpe perdal ando them. Le thema Polcka, Tjecko o Danmarko sas von khon phandade pengi granica karing o Njamco.

Adjes phendaspe khatar le themesko smittskydsintitut khe khatar o Deutche Telekom shaj dikhelpe pala företagoske mobil kunder sar le manusha miskinpe ando them. Kade o smittskydsintitut saj dikhel le manusha the inkrende andre le rekomendaciji savala avri denpe ando them. Le uppgifter so denpe avri si anonyma so dikhelpe si numa le manusengo miskipe.

Adjes phe ratjate I förbundskansler Angela Merkel inkrela vorbipe karing le themeski nacia. De manusa si darasa sostar chi zanen so lenca avla thaj sar zala, maj dur.