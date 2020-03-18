Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Nyheter och program på romani
Njamcoski förbundskansler Angela Merkel phandavel le granici
Tyskland har stäng sina gränser mot Österrike, Schweiz, och Frankrike ,

Njamco phandadas peske granici

2:36 min
Publicerat kl 19.30

O Njamco de khatar o luja phandadas peske granici karing Ostrako, Schewiz thaj Francuso, kade the zanel the lelpe kontrola phe o corona virus. I decidia laspe khatar i förbundskansler Angela Merkel, thaj andruni themesko ministeri Horst Seehofer. Le manusha savala keren butji perdal le granici kodola mukenpe perdal ando them. Le thema  Polcka, Tjecko o Danmarko sas von khon phandade pengi granica karing o Njamco.

Adjes phendaspe khatar le themesko smittskydsintitut khe khatar o Deutche Telekom shaj dikhelpe pala företagoske mobil kunder sar le manusha miskinpe ando them. Kade o smittskydsintitut saj dikhel le manusha the inkrende andre le rekomendaciji savala avri denpe ando them. Le uppgifter so denpe avri si anonyma so dikhelpe si numa le manusengo miskipe.

Adjes phe ratjate I förbundskansler Angela Merkel inkrela vorbipe karing le themeski nacia. De manusa si darasa sostar chi zanen so lenca avla thaj sar zala, maj dur.

