Kontrole ano restorania
Ando Stokcholmo thaj but javer komune kerolpe inspekcia ande restorania thaj baria.
E Kontrola kerolpe palal e rekomendacia savi dindja o regeringo thaj e Folkhäsomyndigheter te na buvlajrolpe o Coronavirus, musja te avol minum jekh metra mashkar e gostia kana beshen avral e roestoria te han vaj te pijen.
O Omar Salai so kerol buti ando jekh restorano ando Kungsholmen phenol kaj ov djanol so trubul te kerolpe ando baro kana ka aven e gosti.Gindo si kaj e gostia te na beshen jekh pashe javer dji ke 1 metra.
I Inspekcia ani piri buti dji akana dikhlja kaj ande 20 thana na kerdje piri buti shukar e restorania thaj ane baria, numa chi trubula te pahanavenpe, trubuje te keren numa varesave korekcie sar so si dime e rekomendacie.