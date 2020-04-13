Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
P6
Nyheter och program på romani
Omar Asali jobbar på en kvarterskrog på Kungsholmen där man ser till att gästerna håller avstånd. Tidigare i veckan har det rapporterats om fulla uteserveringar på andra platser i Stockholms innerstad. Foto: Daniella Nygren/Sveriges Radio, Janerik Henriksson/TT
Omar Asali jobbar på en kvarterskrog på Kungsholmen där man ser till att gästerna håller avstånd. Tidigare i veckan har det rapporterats om fulla uteserveringar på andra platser i Stockholms innerstad. Foto: Daniella Nygren/Sveriges Radio, Janerik Henriksson/TT

Kontrole ano restorania

2:44 min
Publicerat kl 10.48

Ando Stokcholmo thaj but javer komune kerolpe inspekcia ande restorania thaj baria.

E Kontrola kerolpe palal e rekomendacia savi dindja o regeringo thaj e Folkhäsomyndigheter te na buvlajrolpe o Coronavirus, musja te avol minum jekh metra mashkar e gostia kana beshen avral e roestoria te han vaj te pijen.

O Omar Salai so kerol buti ando jekh restorano ando Kungsholmen phenol kaj ov djanol so trubul te kerolpe ando baro kana ka aven e gosti.Gindo si kaj e gostia te na beshen jekh pashe javer dji ke 1 metra.

I Inspekcia ani piri buti dji akana dikhlja kaj ande 20 thana na kerdje piri buti shukar e restorania thaj ane baria, numa chi trubula te pahanavenpe, trubuje te keren numa varesave korekcie sar so si dime e rekomendacie.

reporeteri: Veli Brijani
veli.brijani@sr.se

Har du frågor eller förslag gällande våra webbtjänster?

Kontakta gärna Sveriges Radios supportforum där vi besvarar dina frågor vardagar kl. 9-17.

Besök vårt supportforum