Många frivilliga unga romer vill hjälpa äldre att handla mat på grund av Coronasmittan.
Många frivilliga unga romer vill hjälpa äldre att handla mat på grund av Coronasmittan. Foto: Henrik Montgomery/TT

E terne rom zutin e phure romen telal e Coronavirus

3:59 min
Publicerat kl 10.40

Adjes so maj but phure pherdjon thaj nasvajven thele khatar o corona virus Covid 19. Ando Helsingborg le phure rom jokhvar ande kurko maladjonas the hatjarenpe korkori. De adjes kado chi zalpe phenel o Ivan Kuzhickov anda föreningen Vorta Drom.

Andej le themeske kommuni alosarel diferentno drom sar the feron penge phure manushen thena perdjon chatar o viruso. Ando Helsingborg le phurengo maladjipe so sas aba chi inkrelpe.
De si kon zutij len? Sar zanen the kinen phenge xabe? Vaj the zanen the len avri phenge medicini andaj apoteka.

reporter: Agens Lakaos
agnes.lakatos@sr.se

