E Aluna ando London del dumo e EU migranton

E Aluna Lepadatu si katar e organizcia The Roma Support Group ando London. Sar ljiljape o Cornavirus voj las te del informacia e romenge save avilje katar e Rumunia, Bulgaria ljengi situacia andi Bari Britania si but bi lachi phenol voj.

E EU mingranton trubul zutipe, but ljendar chi reslje te irínenpe napal khere achilje pe droma andi Bari Britania. Ljengi situacia akana si but phari thaj trubul ljenge zutipe, trubl habe trubul preventiva vaj higiena, e kondicie si but bilache thaj mizerne.

Von kerde infromacia e romenge audio thaj video prekal e socialne medier te shaj arakhenpe katr e Cornavirus.