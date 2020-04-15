Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
P6
Nyheter och program på romani
EU migranter behöver information och hjälp om Coronavirus i London.
EU migranter behöver information och hjälp om Coronavirus i London. Foto: Aluna Victoria

E Aluna ando London del dumo e EU migranton

5:08 min
Publicerat kl 09.30

E Aluna Lepadatu si katar e organizcia The Roma Support Group ando London. Sar ljiljape o Cornavirus voj las te del informacia e romenge save avilje katar e Rumunia, Bulgaria ljengi situacia andi Bari Britania si but bi lachi phenol voj.

E EU mingranton trubul zutipe, but ljendar chi reslje te irínenpe napal khere achilje pe droma andi Bari Britania. Ljengi situacia akana si but phari thaj trubul ljenge zutipe, trubl habe trubul preventiva vaj higiena, e kondicie si but bilache thaj mizerne.

Von kerde infromacia e romenge audio thaj video prekal e socialne medier te shaj arakhenpe katr e Cornavirus.

reporteri:Veli Brijani
veli.brijani@sr.se

Har du frågor eller förslag gällande våra webbtjänster?

Kontakta gärna Sveriges Radios supportforum där vi besvarar dina frågor vardagar kl. 9-17.

Besök vårt supportforum