Skola po distanso
Tela kadi pandemia shaj e studentura pe gymnazia vaj maj uche skoli te studiulin khere.
Rekordo las sode zene rode edukacia pe universitetura taj pe maj uche skoli. Angluno razo sas e aplikacie opral e 400.000.
Pzivaznie pe soste maj but roden edukacia si sar jurista, psykologo taj doktoro.
Kana avel kaj e doktorura avile e aplikacie andre jek 4 kotor maj but, Vaj sar kaj penel pe sveditska e fjärdedel.
Vi e utbildningar po vård taj omsorg kamen maj but zene te keren. Karing 407 000 aplikacie avile andre kado bersh. Kodo si 13 % maj sar kuko bersh.
Reporter: Margrethe Balok
