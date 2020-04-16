Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
E Dolly studiuli te kheral Foto: Radio Romano

Skola po distanso

5:23 min
Publicime kl 12.08

Tela kadi pandemia shaj e studentura pe gymnazia vaj maj uche skoli te studiulin khere.

Rekordo las sode zene rode edukacia pe universitetura taj pe maj uche skoli. Angluno razo sas e aplikacie opral e 400.000.

Pzivaznie pe soste maj but roden edukacia si sar jurista, psykologo taj doktoro.

Kana avel kaj e doktorura avile e aplikacie andre jek 4 kotor maj but, Vaj sar kaj penel pe sveditska e fjärdedel.

Vi e utbildningar po vård taj omsorg kamen maj but zene te keren. Karing 407 000 aplikacie avile andre kado bersh. Kodo si 13 % maj sar kuko bersh.

Reporter: Margrethe Balok

margrethe.balok@sr.se

