Naj zutipe khatar o Svedo le Eu themenge tela e pandemia

So maj but thema zutin jek jekes kusa skyddsutrustning taj vordo le patientonge kas si o corona.
Ale jek rodipe kaj kerdsas o Ekot sikavel ke o svedo chi zuti kanchesa.

- Me avav anda Ruminia aj si ande jek läkarteam kaj site zuti patienton ande Italia, penel jek rumunicko doktoro pe jek informaciako filmo katar o EU-kommissionen i Bryssel.

Kado si jek anda e but exemplura pe europeisko solidariteto tela e coronapandemin.

Vi e Polska bishadas doktoron kaj e Italia aj maj but thema ando EU sar o Njamco, Bechi taj Cheho den thana ande bolnici patientonge kaj si len corona anda e kaver thema ando EU.

Zipun so zutin dopash anda le eu thema kusa o sjukvårdsutrustning taj thana ande bolnici. maskar kadal tema si e svedoske grannländer, Danmark, Finland taj e trin baltiska staterna, feri na o Svedo.

Reporter: Margrethe Balok

margrethe.balok@sr.se

