Ando Ungro mangelaspe le romengo mudaripe

Thaj the anelpe palpale le mudarimasko starfo. De kado kidipe nastig linope, vaj muklope thela Corona karantenoski vreme. De le nazistura Mi hazank mozgalom sa kade kidinepe.

Le nazistura xojasa cipinas cigenare, cigenare thaj cigenar kriminaliteto, pe o Deak Ter ando Budapes. O Laszlo Lakatos phenel sar I situacia adjes ando Ungro si.

O nazismo vazdelpe ando Ungro. Parastune le naziastura kidinipe vi te naj muklo ando them the kidenpe le manusha phe jekh tan. Kadi restrekcia andas le themesko ministeri Orban Viktor thena shaj delpe perdal o Corona Virus jokhvarsa opral le bute manusenge. De i policia chi kerdas khanchi! Chi bisaldas le manushen. Muklas len the den pengi nazistisko propaganda karing le rom. Dr Apati Istvan parlamentariker khatar Mi Hazank phenel phej socialna mediji khe le romengi integracia trubujas the lelpe khatar le diktaturicka ketani savala sas maj anglal ando Ungro, csendöra, gendarms.

Phej kriminalna rom trubujas le csendöra the solpe palpale prelende. Kadi demostracia khatar le naziztura vazdaspe sostar duj terne manusen mudarde phe o Deak ter. So jokhvarsa vazdaspe sas khe le rom sas khon mudarde le duje terne manushen. De kado sikadaspe ande khe na rom sas khon mudarde! Jekh anda naziztonge sherutne shutaspe avri phej socialna mediji savo shaj rakhelpe phej Gipsy Music Tube Offical the phenel khe kado bi hatjarimo nas misto. Thaj naj slobodo le Ungri thaj le rom the mudaren jekh avres. Thaj che mistoj khe kado chi pelaspe. Thaj khe vov mindig phenlas khe na rom sas khon mudardas.

Adjes le nazistura kamen the cirdenpe palpale thaj phenen, Koni kodo kon kamel the kerel i xoji o mudaripe maskar le ungri thaj le rom. De i dar phej naziatongo angle gelimo adjes si baro ande intrego Ungro.