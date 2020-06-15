Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
P6
Nyheter och program på romani
Aktivisten Dusan Marinkovic besviken på behandlingen av rome
Coronapandemin gör att den internationella konferensen mot antisemitism och för hågkomsten av förintelsen som skulle ha hållits i Malmö i höst skjuts upp ett år. Aktivisten Dusan Marinkovic besviken på behandlingen av romer. Foto: Sveriges Radio.

Naj te avol Förintelsekonferensia 2020

6:13 min
Publicerat kl 11.09
  • Ando Malmö gado bersh 2020, trubuja e Shvedosko regeringo te ikerol jekh bari konferneca pa o "sa mudaripe"- vaj Förintelsekonferensen.
  • Numa kaj djal e pandemia nashtik te ikerolpe e konefrencia. Gindo sas te aven gostura katar e 50 diferentne thema, pe lista sas minsutrura, experuta pa e historua thaj e manusha save nakhlje o 2 lumako amripe.
  • E roma na chalje sar o shvedosko regeringo planuil i konfernecia o romano aktivisti Dusan Mariknklovic phenol pire gindura ando Radio Romano kaj e roma naj but angazime.
Har du frågor eller förslag gällande våra webbtjänster?

Kontakta gärna Sveriges Radios supportforum där vi besvarar dina frågor vardagar kl. 9-17.

Besök vårt supportforum