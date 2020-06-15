Naj te avol Förintelsekonferensia 2020
- Ando Malmö gado bersh 2020, trubuja e Shvedosko regeringo te ikerol jekh bari konferneca pa o "sa mudaripe"- vaj Förintelsekonferensen.
- Numa kaj djal e pandemia nashtik te ikerolpe e konefrencia. Gindo sas te aven gostura katar e 50 diferentne thema, pe lista sas minsutrura, experuta pa e historua thaj e manusha save nakhlje o 2 lumako amripe.
- E roma na chalje sar o shvedosko regeringo planuil i konfernecia o romano aktivisti Dusan Mariknklovic phenol pire gindura ando Radio Romano kaj e roma naj but angazime.