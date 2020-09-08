Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Bostadsmarknad.
Bostadsmarknad.

-Coronaeffekten på bostäder har inneburit ökad försäljning, och sedan flera månader tillbaka ökar priserna kontinuerligt, säger Per-Arne Sandegren på Svensk Mäklarstatistik.

So majbut khera bikindzon

Publicime kl 12.41

O effekto katar o corona viruso das jek effekto pe kherengo marketo ke bikindzile majbut khera, thaj de sar but shon palpale vazden pe le chimina kontinualnie, phenlas o Per-Arne Sandegren anda Svensk Mäklarstatistik.

Thela kadale bersheske anglune 8 shon bikindzile majbut khera sar thela sa kadi perioda o paluno bersh.

O kotor villi kaj sas bikinde vazde pe kusa duj procenti, thaj o kotor bostadsrätter vazde pe panche procentonsa.

O banko SEB rapportulin ke dikhen ke si riziki kadalesa thaj ke shaj kherdzola butesa maj kovlo o kherengo marketo po agor le bershesko. O atveto gindon ke si o baro kotor maush kaj ashile bi buchango.

