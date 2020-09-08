So majbut khera bikindzon
O effekto katar o corona viruso das jek effekto pe kherengo marketo ke bikindzile majbut khera, thaj de sar but shon palpale vazden pe le chimina kontinualnie, phenlas o Per-Arne Sandegren anda Svensk Mäklarstatistik.
Thela kadale bersheske anglune 8 shon bikindzile majbut khera sar thela sa kadi perioda o paluno bersh.
O kotor villi kaj sas bikinde vazde pe kusa duj procenti, thaj o kotor bostadsrätter vazde pe panche procentonsa.
O banko SEB rapportulin ke dikhen ke si riziki kadalesa thaj ke shaj kherdzola butesa maj kovlo o kherengo marketo po agor le bershesko. O atveto gindon ke si o baro kotor maush kaj ashile bi buchango.