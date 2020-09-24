HBK khelitori Dusan Djuric las shtrafo ke phendas "Jävla Zigenare"
- Shvedisko Fotbollförbundets Disciplinakonämndo las e decitcia te phandaven tele e khelotores kathar HBK, o Dusan Djuric pe 4 metchora anda o rasistichno komentaro kaj vov phendas karing o Umeå khelitori Deniz Yaldir.
- 16 september sas jek mechto po superettan mashkar kakal duj teams thaj ande jek video shiunzol sar o Dusan Djuric phenel "Jävla Zigenare" kaj o Umeå khelitori Deniz Yaldir.
Reporterka: Naghmeh Abedin
naghmeh.abedin@sr.se