Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
P6
Radio Romano
Nyheter och program på romani
Dusan Djuric blir avstängd i fyra matcher för att sitt rasistiska utryck mot
Svenska Fotbollförbundets Disciplinnämnd har beslutat att stänga av HBK-spelaren Dusan Djuric i fyra matcher för att ha uttryckt sig rasistiskt mot Umeå spelaren Deniz Yaldir. Han skrek "Jävla Zigenare". Foto: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

HBK khelitori Dusan Djuric las shtrafo ke phendas "Jävla Zigenare"

1:53 min
Publicerat kl 13.33
  • Shvedisko Fotbollförbundets Disciplinakonämndo las e decitcia te phandaven tele e khelotores kathar HBK, o Dusan Djuric pe 4 metchora anda o rasistichno komentaro kaj vov phendas karing o Umeå khelitori Deniz Yaldir.
  • 16 september sas jek mechto po superettan mashkar kakal duj teams thaj ande jek video shiunzol sar o Dusan Djuric phenel "Jävla Zigenare" kaj o Umeå khelitori Deniz Yaldir.

Reporterka: Naghmeh Abedin

naghmeh.abedin@sr.se

Har du frågor eller förslag gällande våra webbtjänster?

Kontakta gärna Sveriges Radios supportforum där vi besvarar dina frågor vardagar kl. 9-17.

Besök vårt supportforum