Information in English: Forest fires causing serious situation

At least eighty fires are burning around the country at present, and many are still not under control.
According to the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (Myndigheten för samhällsskydd och beredskap, or MSB), the situation is worst in Gävleborg, Jämtland and Dalarna.
There is also an acute shortage of rescue personnel and equipment in several places around Sweden.
