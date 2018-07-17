Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Fires are burning all over the country.
Fires are burning all over the country. Foto: Niklas Luks /TT
Information in English: Forest fires causing serious situation

Publicerat kl 11.38

At least eighty fires are burning around the country at present, and many are still not under control.

According to the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (Myndigheten för samhällsskydd och beredskap, or MSB), the situation is worst in Gävleborg, Jämtland and Dalarna.

There is also an acute shortage of rescue personnel and equipment in several places around Sweden.

