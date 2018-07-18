Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Viktigt meddelande till allmänheten om skogsbränder på flera håll i landet
Jämtland
A helicopter dropping water on a fire with houses in foreground
The area of Ljusdal is one of the areas where it is burning. Credit: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT
SKOGSBRÄNDERNA

Latest updates on Sweden's wildfires in other languages

Published kl 19.25

Fires continue to rage across Sweden on Wednesday, especially in Gävleborg, Jämtland, Dalarna, and Hälsingland. Emergency services are working nonstop to try to control them. Here is Swedish Radio's reporting on the topic in English, Arabic, Farsi/Dari, Somali and Kurdish.

English: Latest updates on Sweden's wildfires

Arabic: المناطق المتضررة من الحرائق التي تجتاح الغابات

Farsi/Dari: جنگل‌ها در آتش می‌سوزند

Somali: Warbixinnadii ugu dambeeyey ee xaaladda dabka

Kurdish: Hişyariyên lezgîn ên derbarê şewatê de 

Kurdish: ئاگاداری گرینگ و خێرا

Radio Sweden på lätt svenska: Det fortsätter att brinna och många har lämnat sina hem

Radio Sweden
english@sverigesradio.se

Our journalism is based on credibility and impartiality. Swedish Radio is independent and not affiliated to any political, religious, financial, public or private interests.
Find out more about how we work (in Swedish).
Har du frågor eller förslag gällande våra webbtjänster?

Kontakta gärna Sveriges Radios supportforum där vi besvarar dina frågor vardagar kl. 9-17.

Kontakta webbsupport
Du hittar dina sparade avsnitt i menyn under "Min lista".