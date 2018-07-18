Latest updates on Sweden's wildfires in other languages
Fires continue to rage across Sweden on Wednesday, especially in Gävleborg, Jämtland, Dalarna, and Hälsingland. Emergency services are working nonstop to try to control them. Here is Swedish Radio's reporting on the topic in English, Arabic, Farsi/Dari, Somali and Kurdish.
English: Latest updates on Sweden's wildfires
Arabic: المناطق المتضررة من الحرائق التي تجتاح الغابات
Farsi/Dari: جنگلها در آتش میسوزند
Somali: Warbixinnadii ugu dambeeyey ee xaaladda dabka
Kurdish: Hişyariyên lezgîn ên derbarê şewatê de
Kurdish: ئاگاداری گرینگ و خێرا
Radio Sweden på lätt svenska: Det fortsätter att brinna och många har lämnat sina hem