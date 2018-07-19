Latest update in English: Fires force people to flee

Jämtland villages evacuated

Several villages have been evacuated in Härjedalen municipality in Jämtland County, where large fires are raging. Evacuations took place around Gällö in the municipality of Bräcke, that too in Jämtland. About a hundred people left their homes in the villages of Hanåsen, Binnäset and Björnsjövallen after an announcement from rescue services.

Prime minister to visit Gävleborg

Thursday morning, the village of Kårböle was also evacuated. It is located in the municipality of Ljusdal in Gävleborg County - one of the worst affected municipalities. The estimated surface area burning here has more than quadrupled since yesterday. According to MSB’s operative director, Britta Ramberg, most firefighting efforts today will focus on this area. Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, of the Social Democrats, will also visit Ljusdal today.

Military area under threat

A large area in the municipality of Älvdalen in Dalarna is also burning, close to one of the Armed Forces’ shooting ranges, and there is a risk of ammunition being ignited. Another large fire is burning in Västerbotten County. Residential areas were evacuated yesterday in Högbränna and Tallberg, two villages in the municipality of Nordmalm.

Water-bombing from Italian and French planes

Two Italian firefighting aircraft have been sent to Sweden as part of EU cooperation, and have helped with the fires in the municipalities of Ljusdal (Gävleborg) and Härjedalen (Jämtland County). During the day, another two planes are expected to arrive from France.

Important annoucements to the public

A total of ten important messages to the public (Viktigt Meddelande till Allmänheten, or VMA) have been issued and are active:

Gällö, in municipality of Bräcke, in Jämtland County – Fires are burning in Hanåsen east of Gällö. Residents east of Gällö along the road from Hanåsen to Grötingsberget are urged to leave the area. Residents in Hanåsen are urged to evacuate the town westwards towards Gällö. Residents of Binnäset and Björnsjövallen are urged to leave via Östbyn and Börjesjön to Rissnakorset. Evacuating these areas should be done as soon as possible. The police are standing by at Rissnakorset and OKQ8 Gällo to provide assistance.

Kårböle, Ljusdal municipality in Gävleborg County - Due to the forest fires in Kårböle, the rescue services have decided that all affected areas should be evacuated by 08:00 on Thursday 19 July. The escape route is road 296 towards Los. Furugården in Los is prepared to receive people.

Högbränna and Tallberg in the municipality of Nordmalm – Fires are spreading rapidly. Rescue services urge all who are in direct proximity to the area to leave. Those in the immediate area are advised to go indoors and close doors, windows and ventilation.

Härjedalen Municipality in Jämtland County – Fires in the forest at Lillåsen, west of Lake Amsen, risk rapidly spreading to Olingsjövallen. Rescue services advise everyone in the area to leave.

Olingdal and Härjåsjön in Härjedalen Municipality in Jämtland County – Forest fires risk spreading rapidly. Rescue services advise everyone to leave the area.

Trängslet in Dalarna County - The fire near an Armed Forces shooting range is spreading rapidly north towards Härjedalen. Rescue services urge all those in the area to leave as soon as possible.

Enskogen and Ljusdal in Gävleborg County – Fires around Enskogen in the municipality of Ljusdal. Rescue servies urges all residents to evacuate the area because the fire is spreading rapidly.

Pålgård and Näset in Ragunda municipality in Jämtland County – Fires in forests and fields in Pålgård and Näset. Rescue services advise all those affected by the fires stay at home and close doors and windows and shut off ventilation.

Ängra and Ljusdal municipality in Gävleborg County – Fires in forests and fields are spreading rapidly, and heading towards residential areas. Rescue services have advised all residents here to leave. Those in other areas not under imminent risk are advised to stay at home and close doors and windows and shut off ventilation.