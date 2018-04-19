Amidst growing concerns over sugar consumption, sugar producers hit back

“People seem to be equating sugar with heroin,” says Courtney Gain, CEO of the Sugar Association, a trade organization for the U.S. sugar industry. Gain claims that the current debate on sugar consumption lacks nuance, and that sugar today is unduly blamed for a plethora of ills.

But a large number of scientists consider the American sugar consumption deeply troubling. The average American consumes approximately 66 lbs. of sugar every year. Many hope that new labeling regulations will lead to a decrease of that intake.

Similarly to other parts of the food industry, U.S. sugar companies spend vast sums on lobbying, seeking to influence lawmakers into acting in line with the companies interests. As an example, according to the investigative website Open Secrets, sugar producer U.S. Sugar last year doubled its lobbying expenses.

The U.S. sugar industry may have lost the political battle regarding the new labeling regulations, but many similar battles are looming. Amongst them, in 2020 a new edition of the official ‘Dietary Guidelines for Americans’ will be jointly issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Rising awareness amongst the populace of the adverse health effects of sugar have forced sugar producers to go on the offensive, says Laura Schmidt, professor of Health Studies at the University of California.

“As people are becoming more and more concerned about the health hazards of excess sugar consumption there is an effort to reformulate products and present products as healthier,” Schmidt says.

In recent years, sugar producers have stepped up these efforts – and the companies have deep pockets to reach into in order to facilitate getting their message across.

Opposing the companies are several patient groups, lobbying for further measures to reduce sugar consumption. But, in terms of financial resources, it is an uneven struggle, says Laura Schmidt:

“In turns of just being able to pay for lobbyists, I think it is a pretty imbalanced political arena,” she says.

----

Translation into English: David Carlqvist