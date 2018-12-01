DRC threatens media after UN murder leaks

– This is about journalists seeking to exalt themselves at the expense of the Democratic Republic of Congo, says Congolese foreign minister Leonard She Okitundo, responding to SR Ekot's question about new reports about the March 2017 murder of Swedish UN expert Zaida Catalán.

The information, which Swedish national television together with several other newsrooms internationally, published this week shows that the UN knew of several facts implicating Congolese authorities in the murder of Zaida Catalán and her US colleague Michael Sharp – but that the UN Board of Inquiry refrained from disclosing this information in order not to offend the Congolese government.

The leaked information inter alia ties an officer in the Congolese army to the scene of the murder in the conflict-stricken Kasaï-Central province.

Ever since the murders, speculation has been rife that the Congolese security service may have had an interest in getting rid of the UN experts because they were about to expose the military's brutality in the area.

– We do not accept being associated with these murders. Congolese authorities are not cruel, said Leonard She Okitundo, and threatened media spreading lies with consequences.

– The Congolese freedom of the press is not absolute.