Exclusive interview with chechen blogger that survived attempt on his life

In his first interview since the suspected attack, the famous blogger recalls the events of last wednesday.

"I can't remember how long it went on, In my memory it’s kind of a blur" said Tumso Abdurakhmanov while dragging his fingers over the wound in his forehead. A week has gone by since the incident, but still, dried blood is visible between the stitches.

Tumso Abdurakhmanov fled Chechnya in 2015. He came to Sweden a year ago. After leaving Chechnya, he has launched a career as a video blogger, and established himself as a well-known critic of both Russian and Chechen leadership. In his posts he mocks both Vladimir Putin and the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

The suspected attack happened last Wednesday at lunchtime. Tumso Abdurakhmanov says he had been working all night and was asleep when he suddenly woke up from a sudden ache in his head

“I woke up and found someone sitting on top of me, a man with a very strict look, who hit me on the head with a metal object” said Tumso Abdurakhmanov.

Despite being in what he himself describes as a semi-unconscious state, he said he managed to fight off the attacker.

“I remember I got hold of his hair with my left hand and with my right hand pressed the thumb in his eye. Eventually I got him down under me”.

But the fight did not end there, said Tumso Abdurakhmanov that the attacker got hold of his head he said; and that's when he saw the metal object he’s been hit with - a hammer.

“I grabbed the hammer and started to hit him with the hammer with all the force I had left. But then suddenly he called out my name,

“He said ‘Tumso stop beating me. Please! I'll tell you everything’.”

Tumso Abdurakhmanov said he dropped the hammer and stopped beating the man. Instead he picked up his phone and turned on the video recording feature. In the clip (that he posted on the internet shortly after the incident) you can hear him panting while questioning the suspected attacker who is lying on the floor in a pool of blood

From the movie:

"Who are you? and where are you from? " asks Tumso Abdurakhmanov.

"Moscow" answers the man, who says he was sent there by a man from the Chechen town of Grozny.

He asks the man if he came there to kill him, which the man denies. Instead he says he came there to scare Tumso Abdurakhmanov.

“I asked him – Why if you only were going to scare me did you come here with a hammer and start hitting me in the head?” To that he replied:"they have my mother".

Tumso Abdurakhmanov has a hard time remembering what happened next but he remember calling a friend who helped him contact the police. (Tumso Abdurakhmanov speaks poor English and no Swedish)

Both Tumso Abdurakhmanov and the suspected attacker were taken to hospitals where they received care. Initially, both were arrested, but Tumso Abdurakhmanov was quickly released and the police are now investigating the incident as a suspected murder attempt on Tumso Abdurakhmanov.

This weekend a court decided to detain the suspect, a Russian national in his thirties.

According to Prosecutor Therese Stensson, when questioned by the police the suspect has given a different explanation to what he was doing in Tumso Abdurakhmanov’s apartment, than he did in the video. He denies the allegations that he attempted to murder Tumso Abdurakhmanov.

In the video he says that “they have my mother” and that he only wanted to scare Abdurakhmanov?

“I would say that it is not something he has confirmed in the interrogation. He acknowledges that he was in the room and that there was violence, but he has given another version of events.”

But according to the prosecutor Therese Stensson the findings of the preliminary investigation shows that it is Tumso Abdurakhmanov who was attacked and not the other way round.

“Yes, I think that is relatively safe to say.”

So who is the suspect? On the detention order there is a name and a date of birth.

We manage to identify a person that matches the personal data of the suspect, and link him to multiple accounts on social media. During the interview with Tumso Abdurakhmanov we show him pictures of the man we think is the suspect.

“That’s him.”

How certain are you?

“100 percent.”

The man in the picture is in his thirties, and according tho the information in his social media accounts he’s living in Moscow. But we also discover several links to Chechnya. One of his profile pictures is a well known Chechen cartoon. He has also posted pictures of Chechen national heroes.

Tumso Abdurakhman takes out his phone and shows us a picture of the person he says attacked him, he’s lying on the floor in a pool of blood. The man in the picture looks almost identical to the person in the Russian social media accounts.

The suspected attack on Tumso Abdurakhmanov comes after two other critics of the Chechen regime have been killed, in the past year. In one of the cases, where a man was murdered in broad daylight in Berlin, the German prosecutor’s office has said that it suspects Russia to be responsible of the murder.

Tumso Abdurakhmanov is himself convinced that the suspected attack on him was ordered by a powerful organization. He says that only a handful of people knew his whereabouts-

“They knew everything, had found out everything, not only where I was living but also when I was working and sleeping. That is why I think it was well organized by people in high places.”

But although he thinks that the attack was organized by professionals, he doesn’t believe the man that carried out the attack was.

“I don't think he he’s a professional killer, but I am convinced that the organization behind it is professional.”

Because then you had been dead now or were you?

“Probably. It would have been so obvious to everyone who was behind the attack if it was carried out by a professional hit-man. If you send an amateur to do the job, then you can always say that it was some kind of everyday crime.”