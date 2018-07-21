Du måste aktivera javascript för att sverigesradio.se ska fungera korrekt och för att kunna lyssna på ljud. Har du problem med vår sajt så finns hjälp på https://kundo.se/org/sverigesradio/
Viktigt meddelande till allmänheten om skogsbränder på flera håll i landet
Värmland
Ban on fires in Värmland

Right now there is a ban on fires in Värmland because of the long period of dry weather. The ban includes barbecue and grill on campsites.

There is a high risk of ground and forest fires breaking out in Sweden across the whole country.

This is because of the long period of warm and dry weather.

Right now there is a ban on fires. This means that when you are out in the forests and fields you are not aloud to make a camp fire, barbecue or grill.

This includes disposable barbecues and camping stoves. It is also forbidden to make fires or have a barbecue in campsites.

The only place you are allowed to have a barbecue is on your own property as long as the grill is constructed so that there is no way of the fire spreadning and as long as you are using an approved fuel, which means coal, gas or electricity.

