PUBLIC SAFETY WARNINGS IN OTHER LANGUAGES

BAN ON OPEN FIRES.



There is currently a complete ban on open fires in many parts of Sweden. This includes barbeques, campfires and grills, even in your own garden.



This is due to the high risk of ground and forest fires breaking out in Sweden, across the whole country, due to the long period of warm and dry weather. The ban on open fires means that when you are out in the forests and fields you are not allowed to make a campfire, barbecue or grill. This includes disposable barbecues, and camping stoves. It is also forbidden to make fires or have a barbecue at campsites.



If you cause a fire, you can be held liable.